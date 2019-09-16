Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shorts Lowered By 0.05%

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 7.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 7.13 million shares previously. With 1.75 million avg volume, 4 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 485,266 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 3,240 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 17,460 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 20,700 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 1.09 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.33 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.45’s average target is 7.41% above currents $99.11 stock price. Electronic Arts had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 17,995 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 73,829 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 369,349 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 5,678 shares. Diversified Tru owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,143 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,435 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 7,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl reported 262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,378 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tdam Usa invested in 50,992 shares. Barton Inv Mngmt holds 4.46% or 294,986 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.04% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,318 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank owns 1,442 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Caprock Gp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parametric Limited Co accumulated 531,586 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Motco holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 21,015 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 64,582 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Roundview Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,380 shares. Maverick Limited owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,420 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 1.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 42,635 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 10,265 shares. Sit Invest stated it has 64,905 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $230.67’s average target is 13.26% above currents $203.66 stock price. Constellation Brands had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.03 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.