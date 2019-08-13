Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Has Lifted by River Road Asset Management Llc

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 44,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.20 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 5.65 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $64.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) by 299,614 shares to 283,463 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,011 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

