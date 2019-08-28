Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $7.28 Million; Shorts at YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (YUEIF) Lowered By 15.12%

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 62,215 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 377,195 shares with $44.49 million value, up from 314,980 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 8.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) had a decrease of 15.12% in short interest. YUEIF’s SI was 2.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.12% from 2.98 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 2530 days are for YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)’s short sellers to cover YUEIF’s short positions. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.22% above currents $135.08 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating.