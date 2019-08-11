Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $7.28 Million; Atwood & Palmer Position in Cdw (CDW) Has Cut by $448,704

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69 million, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 729,530 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus owns 764 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,085 shares. Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4.48M shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 811,533 shares. Dana Inv Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 371,677 shares. Westwood Corp Il has 31,525 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communication L L C has 5.18M shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.1% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 24,301 shares. Trexquant Invest L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,148 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,788 shares. Smith Salley Associate invested in 0.04% or 2,752 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 3,463 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.