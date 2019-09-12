Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $883,080 as Stock Declined; Honeywell International Holding in Bstn Pptys (BXP) Cut by $601,600

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Bstn Pptys Inc (BXP) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 47,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 52,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Bstn Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 721,897 shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $266.87M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 3,222 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc owns 3,241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 59,475 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 111,328 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 6,319 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 39,718 shares. 3,818 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 38,737 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.38% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 16,417 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 42,200 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 36 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,340 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 797,976 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.