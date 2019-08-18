Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shares Rose While Eventide Asset Management Lowered Position by $355,000

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 640,650 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Resolution Cap holds 1.52 million shares or 7.03% of its portfolio. New England Research And Management Inc holds 0.54% or 5,575 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lasalle Mgmt Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 3.32% or 906,145 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 2,738 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Zacks Inv Mgmt has 21,856 shares. California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 137,307 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 33,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,227 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us invested in 4.49 million shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 607,000 shares to 827,000 shares, valued at $106.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 216,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares to 911,010 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Cap invested in 4.22% or 73,192 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 9,739 shares. Arrow Financial invested 1.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Macquarie Ltd has 12.34 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Investec Asset Mngmt owns 1.56% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4.73M shares. Amer Assets Invest invested 0.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.22% or 150,904 shares in its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp reported 23,301 shares. 771,698 are owned by Cacti Asset Ltd. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Westchester Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 154 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 55,755 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).