Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $12.96 Million; Avon Prods (AVP) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Decreased Position by $683,271

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 227,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 512,631 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 740,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. It closed at $4.56 lastly. It is down 168.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 76,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,735 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, down from 96,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 424,800 shares to 442,500 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87M for 57.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 544,038 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Limited. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 304 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.09% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 585,000 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 13,375 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 43,298 shares. 152,500 were accumulated by Css Limited Liability Company Il. 16,461 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co. Regions reported 82,821 shares stake. Intl Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 15.82M shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 10,000 shares stake. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 300,802 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.