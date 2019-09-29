Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $12.96 Million; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Increased Stake by $1.68 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 76,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,735 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, down from 96,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 579,089 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese techs slide amid White House action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,379 shares. 46,600 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 74,834 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 1.09 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 189,224 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 22,349 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 49,700 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.82M shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 37,728 shares. Moreover, Snow Capital Mgmt LP has 0.11% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sei Investments stated it has 43,036 shares. 10,000 are owned by Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny. 109,240 were accumulated by Invesco.