Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake by $1.18 Million; Share Value Declined; Jackson Square Partners Holding in Adr Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Has Cut by $7.08 Million as Valuation Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 605,753 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 38,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.32 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 417,458 shares to 6.49M shares, valued at $131.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsv Dkk1 by 50,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,797 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Soar Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo: No Rush To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Criteo (CRTO) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo outlines potential Chrome change impact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – yahoo.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.