Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Last Week Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell has GBX 3100 highest and GBX 2700 lowest target. GBX 2882.50’s average target is 24.03% above currents GBX 2324 stock price. Royal Dutch Shell had 41 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of RDSB in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 5. Berenberg maintained the shares of RDSB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. HSBC maintained the shares of RDSB in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, August 20. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 3250.00 New Target: GBX 3100.00 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2875.00 New Target: GBX 2780.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 79.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 76,660 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 19,735 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 96,395 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $447.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 33.34% above currents $171.82 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 185.70 billion GBP. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.