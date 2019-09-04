Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder National Asset Management Has Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 310,442 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 22,256 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 3.69 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,074 shares to 16,489 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,827 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 1.08 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 27,013 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,004 shares. 6,134 are held by Amica Retiree Trust. Canal Insurance has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,000 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Korea Investment owns 1.24 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Andra Ap owns 67,900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.34% or 790,925 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 103,063 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Regent Mgmt Ltd Company reported 7,311 shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25M for 16.39 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Criteo Stock Jumped 10.2% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo (CRTO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $64.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).