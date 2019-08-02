Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its Holding by $116.83 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 6.58 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 7.72M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.97 million, up from 5.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 1.50M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $480.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 413,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adage Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Portfolio Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Fiscal Year Cash Flow Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

