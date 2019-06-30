Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut Holding in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $1.18 Million; As Netflix.Com (NFLX) Valuation Rose, Twin Capital Management Raised by $496,620 Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc (NFLX) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 20,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 551,934 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

