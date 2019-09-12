Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut By $4.97 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 163’s average target is 1.25% above currents GBX 160.98 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 41 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 144 target. UBS maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. Berenberg maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and GBX 190 target. See Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) latest ratings:

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 23.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 92,100 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 305,330 shares with $16.64M value, down from 397,430 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $83.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 7.93 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 43.44 billion GBP. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $71’s average target is 11.11% above currents $63.9 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32B for 9.03 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

