Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Holding in Humana (HUM); Greenlight Capital Boosted Its Stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) as Share Price Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 164,869 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 567.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,780 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 931,905 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,240 shares to 17,460 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,309 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 7,976 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP reported 281,286 shares. James Inv has 0.25% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 13,079 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,518 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited holds 0.2% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 2,047 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.91% or 61,862 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 553,962 shares. Moreover, Saturna Corporation has 0.03% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 0% or 3 shares. Atria Invs Llc holds 0.03% or 62,049 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 110 shares. 1,968 were reported by Savant Capital Limited. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 7.30M shares.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 924,800 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $77.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 421,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,446 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).