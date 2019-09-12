Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.22 N/A 0.95 6.74 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.43 N/A 0.19 163.68

Table 1 highlights Party City Holdco Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Vision Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Party City Holdco Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of National Vision Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Party City Holdco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Party City Holdco Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.67 is Party City Holdco Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.03%. National Vision Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 14.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Party City Holdco Inc. appears more favorable than National Vision Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. has -36.07% weaker performance while National Vision Holdings Inc. has 12.14% stronger performance.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.