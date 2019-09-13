Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.24 N/A 0.95 6.74 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.29 N/A 1.05 22.50

Table 1 demonstrates Party City Holdco Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Party City Holdco Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Party City Holdco Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Party City Holdco Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9%

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Party City Holdco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Party City Holdco Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Party City Holdco Inc. has a 25.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 consensus price target and a 10.91% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend while BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.