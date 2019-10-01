Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Reaches $5.97 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (PTTCF) Lowered By 3.32%

The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 525,883 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.57; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q EPS 81c; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.76 TO $1.87, EST. $1.83; 09/03/2018 – Party City Announces The Acquisition Of 11 Franchise Stores In The Maryland Market; 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Rev $2.44B-$2.49B; 09/05/2018 – Party City Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 12/05/2018 – Bikini Bottom by Way of Party City; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY 4Q ADJ EPS 81C, EST. 80CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $563.32M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PRTY worth $22.53M more.

PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:PTTCF) had a decrease of 3.32% in short interest. PTTCF’s SI was 322,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.32% from 334,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. PRTY’s profit will be $943,580 for 149.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Party City Holdco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -95.45% negative EPS growth.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $563.32 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 4.99 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.

Among 3 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Party City Holdco has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 28.48% above currents $5.97 stock price. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Party City Prepares to Hire Approximately 25000 for Halloween Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Party City: An Undervalued Turnaround Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Party City adds two to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Party City: Halloween And Helium Offer Helping Hands – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company has market cap of $575.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pact Australia and Pact International. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for clients in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.