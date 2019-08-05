Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Reaches $5.71 Yearly Low; GUNMA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GMBKF) Shorts Decreased By 1.66%

GUNMA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMBKF) had a decrease of 1.66% in short interest. GMBKF’s SI was 325,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.66% from 330,500 shares previously. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.54 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.71 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $536.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $5.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.09M less. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 1.40M shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Brand Comparable Sales Growth of Approximately 1%; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q Rev $789.6M; 09/03/2018 – New Party City Stores Drive Sales Beat — Market Mover; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q Net $185M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Party City; 20/04/2018 – Party City Offers Ramadan Decorations, a First for a Big U.S. Retailer; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Party City Narrows 1Q Loss by 77%, Backs Full-Year Guidance

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. provides various banking and financial services primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm is involved in the fund management activities comprising investment in securities and funding in the call market; and accepting deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as the provision of loans. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the provision of securities investment, leasing, derivative transaction, proprietary derivative trading, and credit card services.

Among 3 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Party City Holdco had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of PRTY in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $800 target. The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. PRTY’s profit will be $35.70M for 3.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Party City Holdco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3,700.00% EPS growth.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $536.43 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.