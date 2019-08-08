Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Reaches $4.65 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at AURUBIS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (AIAGF) Lowered By 24.06%

AURUBIS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AIAGF) had a decrease of 24.06% in short interest. AIAGF’s SI was 100,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.06% from 132,600 shares previously. It closed at $41.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 18.28% or $1.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6499. About 2.96M shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q EPS $1.58; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Party City Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.44 BLN TO $2.49 BLN; 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Party City; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 EPS $1.46-EPS $1.57The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $427.11 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PRTY worth $21.36M less.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper architectural services and products for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $427.11 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 4.74 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.