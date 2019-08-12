Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Reaches $4.36 Low on Aug, 12; Paccar (PCAR) Sellers Increased By 3.88% Their Shorts

The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $4.14 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.36 share price. This indicates more downside for the $408.92 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.45 million less. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 994,605 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Brand Comparable Sales Growth of Approximately 1%; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Party City; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY REAFFIRMS 2018 REVENUE, ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Party City Announces The Acquisition Of 11 Franchise Stores In The Maryland Market; 22/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Party City Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Party City Holdco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTY); 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.57; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Net $143M-Net $154M

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) had an increase of 3.88% in short interest. PCAR’s SI was 9.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.88% from 9.51M shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 7 days are for Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s short sellers to cover PCAR’s short positions. The SI to Paccar Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 318,536 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.46% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 565,300 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% stake. Hartford Inv Management Com holds 46,069 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 38,112 shares. The California-based Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd has invested 0.32% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sector Pension Board has 28,984 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 501,330 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has 80,320 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn accumulated 2.27 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. King Luther Mngmt Corp owns 6,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney invested in 4,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paccar (PCAR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 9.96% above currents $64.87 stock price. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $7600 target. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Among 4 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Party City Holdco had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report.