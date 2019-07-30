Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Comparing side by side

Both Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 9 0.23 N/A 1.26 6.50 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Party City Holdco Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and Yunji Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Party City Holdco Inc.’s average price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 75.49%. Competitively the average price target of Yunji Inc. is $14.4, which is potential 35.34% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Yunji Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.8% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 12.67% 5.14% -25.64% -18.69% -47.56% -18.04% Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Yunji Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Party City Holdco Inc. beats Yunji Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.