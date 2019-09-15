Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.23 N/A 0.95 6.74 Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Party City Holdco Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. Its rival Pinduoduo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Pinduoduo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Party City Holdco Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.67, while its potential upside is 28.91%. Meanwhile, Pinduoduo Inc.’s consensus price target is $35.58, while its potential downside is -0.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Party City Holdco Inc. seems more appealing than Pinduoduo Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Pinduoduo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Party City Holdco Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has weaker performance than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.