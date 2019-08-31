Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.17 N/A 0.95 6.74 Jumia Technologies AG 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Party City Holdco Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Party City Holdco Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jumia Technologies AG is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Jumia Technologies AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Party City Holdco Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67

Party City Holdco Inc.’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $9.4 consensus target price. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG’s potential upside is 97.31% and its consensus target price is $22. The results provided earlier shows that Party City Holdco Inc. appears more favorable than Jumia Technologies AG, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Party City Holdco Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.4%. 0.7% are Party City Holdco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG has weaker performance than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Party City Holdco Inc. beats Jumia Technologies AG.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.