Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Party City Holdco Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 2.50% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Party City Holdco Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. N/A 8 6.74 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Party City Holdco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Party City Holdco Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

With average target price of $10.67, Party City Holdco Inc. has a potential upside of 76.66%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Party City Holdco Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Party City Holdco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend while Party City Holdco Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Party City Holdco Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Party City Holdco Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Party City Holdco Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Party City Holdco Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.