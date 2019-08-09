Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Comparison side by side

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.15 N/A 0.95 6.74 eBay Inc. 38 3.15 N/A 2.09 19.74

In table 1 we can see Party City Holdco Inc. and eBay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. eBay Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Party City Holdco Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of eBay Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Party City Holdco Inc. and eBay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Party City Holdco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. eBay Inc. has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. Its rival eBay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. eBay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Party City Holdco Inc. and eBay Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

$10.67 is Party City Holdco Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 125.11%. eBay Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.64 average price target and a 8.26% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than eBay Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of eBay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Party City Holdco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, eBay Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. has -36.07% weaker performance while eBay Inc. has 46.74% stronger performance.

Summary

eBay Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.