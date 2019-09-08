Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Comparing side by side

Both Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.18 N/A 0.95 6.74 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 19 0.75 N/A 0.51 38.09

Table 1 demonstrates Party City Holdco Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Party City Holdco Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Party City Holdco Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Party City Holdco Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. are 1.2 and 0.3. Competitively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 2.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Party City Holdco Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 48.07% for Party City Holdco Inc. with consensus price target of $7.67. Meanwhile, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 56.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is looking more favorable than Party City Holdco Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Party City Holdco Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. has -36.07% weaker performance while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 60.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.