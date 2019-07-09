Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Alcoa (AA) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. PRTY’s profit would be $35.64 million giving it 4.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Party City Holdco Inc.’s analysts see 3,700.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 918,388 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 47.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Brand Comparable Sales Growth of Approximately 1%; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.57; 20/04/2018 – Party City Offers Ramadan Decorations, a First for a Big U.S. Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 EPS $1.46-EPS $1.57; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.76 TO $1.87; 09/05/2018 – Party City Reiterating Full Year 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather; 09/03/2018 – New Party City Stores Drive Sales Beat — Market Mover; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 5C

Among 2 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alcoa had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, January 14. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. See Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Market Gift: Time To Trade Party City Again – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helium shortage dings Party City – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $678.10 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.

More notable recent Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alcoa divesting stake in one Saudi JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Could Alcoa Add To Its Aluminum Revenue Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 2.99M shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 52.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 23/04/2018 – Alcoa posts worst day since 2009 after US reconsiders penalties against Russian competitor; 28/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP – HAS SHUT DOWN ONE OF THREE POTLINES THAT ARE PART OF WARRICK ALUMINUM SMELTER RESTART; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – GLOBAL ALUMINUM DEMAND GROWTH IS PROJECTED BETWEEN 4.25 TO 5.25 PERCENT IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – ALCOA SINKS 10% AS U.S. SIGNALS POSSIBLE RUSAL SANCTION RELIEF; 05/03/2018 – Alcoa Stays on Sidelines as U.S. Metals Makers Cheer Tariffs; 23/03/2018 – Trump Tariffs Are Failing to Pump Top U.S. Aluminum Maker Alcoa; 28/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP SAYS IS ASSESSING EFFECTS OF THIS EVENT, INCLUDING TIMING OF OVERALL RESTART; 23/03/2018 – Alcoa Seen as Tariff Winner as U.S. Gains Counter Aluminum Glut; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – INCREASED ITS 2018 PROJECTION FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO $3.5 BLN TO $3.7 BLN