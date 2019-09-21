Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (Call) (UNH) Holding by $396,000 as Market Value Rose; As Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Lifted Position by $360,470

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 319% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45 million shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (UNH) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,700 shares to 6,775 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,146 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 30,659 shares. Lazard Asset holds 3.59M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 339,034 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Comm Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Qci Asset Inc invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Westpac Corporation accumulated 168,436 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 13,158 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Security Tru holds 1,750 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 1,380 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,969 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.44% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Neville Rodie Shaw has 149,905 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0.04% or 800,895 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc accumulated 5,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge owns 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,918 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability owns 24,688 shares. Blue Chip Prtn accumulated 514 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bowling invested in 0.26% or 6,540 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 97,815 shares. Mitchell Mngmt holds 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 8,910 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability holds 10,805 shares. One Cap Management Lc holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 926 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com holds 85 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Raub Brock Cap Lp has invested 4.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Assetmark invested in 0.18% or 91,533 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Coastline Company invested 0.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Loews Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 59,428 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

