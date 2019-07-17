Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (TME) Sellers Increased By 14.53% Their Shorts

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 99.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 9.98M shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 16,329 shares with $1.65M value, down from 10.00 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 5.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME) had an increase of 14.53% in short interest. TME’s SI was 19.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.53% from 17.04M shares previously. With 5.81M avg volume, 3 days are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME)’s short sellers to cover TME’s short positions. The SI to Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit’s float is 19.15%. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 1.64M shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $25.08 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 47.41 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.