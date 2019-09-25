Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $86.54 Million as Share Price Rose; Edgewood Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $11.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 6,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 597,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1745.05. About 1.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 3.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 20.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.05% or 132,125 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 14,222 shares. Northern Corp holds 100.64M shares. First Natl Communication invested in 0.25% or 92,948 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested in 21,118 shares. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated holds 182,601 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 13,073 shares. Edgemoor accumulated 254,692 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 152,000 shares. Hexavest Inc has 4.06 million shares. Chou Management reported 93,376 shares stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 1.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Millennium Ltd Company accumulated 6.75 million shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.78 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 727 shares. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,214 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 617,536 shares. Investment House invested in 3.22% or 16,248 shares. Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,239 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 455 shares. Diversified Company owns 3,469 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe And Dalton owns 199 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 1.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,000 shares. Weitz Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hills Financial Bank holds 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,287 shares. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horrell Capital Management accumulated 0.04% or 43 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares to 53,267 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,509 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

