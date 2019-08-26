Partnervest Advisory Services Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Cut by $4.00 Billion; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.06 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER SIMPLE WAY TO REMOVE PERMISSIONS TO APPS-ZUCKERBERG; 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 499.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 500.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/03/2018 – FORD FRENCH UNIONS CALL FRIDAY STRIKE AT BLANQUEFORT PLANT: AFP; 20/03/2018 – Ford to Sell French Gearbox Plant in Latest Pullback in Europe; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS PRODUCTION TOOLS NOT DAMAGED IN SUPPLIER FIRE; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend numerous health care all-candidates’ debates; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 29/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR – PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDES 3 COMPANY PROPOSALS IN ADDITION TO ELECTION OF 14 DIRECTORS AND 4 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,543 shares to 186,715 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Llc holds 31,855 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security reported 7,380 shares stake. Stratos Wealth holds 0.52% or 69,060 shares. 70,731 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Minnesota-based Somerset Group Ltd has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Department Mb State Bank N A invested in 0% or 130 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Comm holds 3.16 million shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. 2,013 are owned by Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc. 89,187 were reported by Halsey Associate Ct. Taconic Capital Advsr LP has invested 2.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Academy Mngmt Tx holds 99,790 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.17% stake. 55,883 are owned by Covington Management. Compton Cap Ri reported 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 12,276 shares to 180,473 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 0.11% or 949,708 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,036 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.53M shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 861,419 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.12% or 175.45 million shares. Macroview Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.89 million shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hourglass Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Everence Capital has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 89,723 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amg Natl Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.