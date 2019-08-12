Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Its Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $388,104; Kentucky Retirement Systems Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $228.73. About 1.23 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Arista Networks Stock Already Reflects Bright Growth Prospects, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31.77 million shares to 232,848 shares, valued at $65.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,878 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 29,338 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust Com. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Jasper Ridge Prns LP has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Street Limited Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 7.11M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 264,933 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 439 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.19% or 8.58M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Fincl owns 196,805 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 961,532 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 149,955 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 1.28% or 41,631 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.24% or 122,000 shares in its portfolio.