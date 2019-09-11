Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding; South Street Advisors Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $576,810 as Stock Price Rose

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $237.94. About 688,793 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance Communications invested in 4.74% or 1.43 million shares. New York-based Reik & Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 1.49M shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank owns 3.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.14 million shares. Sterling Mgmt owns 33,492 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital LP invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 382,469 were accumulated by Echo Street Cap Ltd Llc. Paloma Prns owns 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,401 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt accumulated 467,895 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 91,502 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Ariel Invs Limited Liability invested in 2.61M shares or 3.82% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd owns 831,687 shares. 205,538 are held by Smith Chas P Pa Cpas. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.55% or 743,649 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares to 14,954 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,776 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).