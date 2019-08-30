Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $388,104; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) as Shares Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 418,171 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 22,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 155,545 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 178,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 769,958 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Incorporated reported 94,143 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 54,562 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 6,018 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 694,802 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 5.00 million shares. Amp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 81,099 shares. 7,319 are held by Old National Savings Bank In. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,423 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,341 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 72,270 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 356,955 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Inc owns 2.57 million shares for 7.57% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 377,457 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $172.55M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 682,000 shares to 797,999 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 499.98 million shares to 17,238 shares, valued at $152,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,459 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

