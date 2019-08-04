Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $354,220 as Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Position by $47.60 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 471,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.66M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video)

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 865 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co. Temasek Holdg (Private) Limited holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 35,153 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 6.76% or 22,197 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Assoc accumulated 0.5% or 650 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 3,997 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Hm Ltd Com invested in 1.61% or 1,227 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.59% stake. 34,665 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Cypress Funds Limited Liability has invested 9.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (VEGA) by 70,416 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,954 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20,500 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Q2 Confirms 10% Annual Return; Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers reported 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 319,857 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma reported 121,028 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 27,832 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 501,676 shares. National Pension Serv holds 3.21 million shares. American Company Tx holds 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 310,157 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Trust Na owns 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,198 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.9% or 162,789 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allen Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,983 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).