Partnervest Advisory Services Lowered Position in Altria Group (MO) by $481,650; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $585,800

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 5.31 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 7.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

