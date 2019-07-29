Partnervest Advisory Services Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $354,220 as Share Value Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Upped by $158.37 Million Its Stake

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $35.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1907.52. About 3.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 1.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,503 shares to 9,878 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 499.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,238 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.