Partnervest Advisory Services Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Price Declined, Holder Maryland Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 1.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 121,680 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,625 shares to 94,648 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,651 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Andra Ap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Appleton Prns Ma reported 0.04% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 16,114 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.05% or 364,211 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 24,373 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 69,055 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc accumulated 25 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Allstate owns 31,554 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 14.06 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $518. Shares for $2,070 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of stock or 23 shares. McAvoy John bought $5,218 worth of stock. Sanchez Robert had bought 50 shares worth $4,231 on Sunday, March 31. 54 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $4,776.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,248 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 367,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,364 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).