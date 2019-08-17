Partnervest Advisory Services Increased Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) as Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Position Upped by Koshinski Asset Management Inc

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 735,317 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Trust Commerce Of Newtown holds 21,753 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4,390 shares. Fund Management reported 680,867 shares. Caprock Gru Inc accumulated 0.22% or 19,106 shares. Colonial Trust accumulated 7,650 shares. 85 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Cumberland Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brandywine Trust has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 42,154 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Raymond James reported 3.72 million shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strs Ohio holds 1.24 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 445,350 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.02% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,412 shares to 5,543 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,448 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,503 shares to 9,878 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,814 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).