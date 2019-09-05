Partnervest Advisory Services Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $354,220; Stock Declined; Capital Investment Advisors Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Has Upped by $722,075 as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 288.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 38,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 10,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 46.71 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 8,289 shares to 248,062 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,532 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock is Taking a Breather, but Thereâ€™s Still Upside to be Had – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,508 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 25,136 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 600,000 shares. Charter Comm accumulated 0.03% or 9,191 shares. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated reported 1.35M shares stake. Country Comml Bank holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 397 shares. 200 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp. Jane Street Grp Limited Com invested in 1.64M shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 55,914 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability owns 91,200 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.15% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 5.86 million shares. Assetmark holds 887 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & accumulated 855 shares. 6,890 are held by Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Tillar holds 1,003 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,783 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,400 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.07% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,145 shares. Counsel Inc reported 3.05% stake. Advantage holds 0.04% or 30 shares in its portfolio. 56 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Cap Partners invested in 2.35% or 2,835 shares. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 6.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 908,167 shares. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,413 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.98M shares to 16,776 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,848 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).