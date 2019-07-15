Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $768,475 as Stock Value Rose; Resolution Capital LTD Stake In Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Was Has Boosted

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 23,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 5.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 183,800 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.37% or 90,967 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak owns 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,439 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.23% or 91,569 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 589,486 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 9,346 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Acropolis Management Ltd Co accumulated 19,895 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd reported 1.4% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.99M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Ptnrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 76,235 shares. Cahill holds 0.4% or 16,429 shares. Dana Advisors stated it has 44,264 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57.72 million shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,939 shares to 27,422 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Cunningham John H. The insider MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M. Shares for $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $80.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,043 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).