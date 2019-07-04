Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Position Maintained by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 12,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Llc holds 1.04% or 52,976 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc reported 74,679 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cove Street Capital, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 102,220 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 15,110 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whitnell And accumulated 17,865 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 242,110 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 75,667 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,211 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has 226,233 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 28,845 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legacy Prns Inc owns 23,558 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 10,000 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,636 shares to 36,409 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 32,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Co owns 34,456 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,511 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Notis has 0.8% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,400 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd owns 54,938 shares. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 9,496 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, France-based fund reported 144,087 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.11% or 50,900 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 9,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,400 shares. Franklin Res invested in 3.24M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company invested in 11,183 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cantillon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2.32 million shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 28,980 shares to 412,614 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Econ Mexi (NYSE:FMX) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

