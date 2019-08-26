Partnervest Advisory Services Has Upped Arista Networks (ANET) Position by $388,104 as Valuation Declined; Grassi Investment Management Stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) Increased by $5.99 Million as Market Value Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 781,545 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.47M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 12,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Highland Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 17,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 7.02M shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Parkside Bancorporation & Trust reported 2,565 shares. Overbrook Management accumulated 0.07% or 15,525 shares. Washington Tru National Bank holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,000 shares. First Republic Investment reported 376,186 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 110,691 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares to 14,954 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,550 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arista Networks Stock Dropped 21.7% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Own Arista Networks Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech Has Fallen: Arista Networks Is A Strong Buy With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.