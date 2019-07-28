Partnervest Advisory Services Has Trimmed By $583.04 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Liveperson Has 2 Sentiment

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 112 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 56 sold and reduced holdings in Liveperson Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 53.59 million shares, up from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liveperson Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 46 Increased: 65 New Position: 47.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4.98 million shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 16,776 shares with $1.98 million value, down from 5.00M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 8,232 shares to 20,421 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 12,276 shares and now owns 180,473 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 11.97 million shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,297 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Guardian Cap Lp has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 147,020 were accumulated by Sarl. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.25M shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Lc has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.07% or 8,721 shares in its portfolio. Canal reported 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 661,645 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc has 63,090 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies reported 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Invest Limited owns 92,897 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 31,770 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 219,187 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 4.73% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. for 827,900 shares. Rgm Capital Llc owns 2.33 million shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 4.02% invested in the company for 2.58 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 3.69% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,608 shares.

