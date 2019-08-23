Partnervest Advisory Services Has Trimmed By $583.04 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 43.14% above currents $10.13 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral”. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $13.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $20.0000 24.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4.98M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 16,776 shares with $1.98M value, down from 5.00M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $137.78 lastly. It is down 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 67,665 shares. 23,541 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 105,956 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 24 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 0% or 4,507 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Earnest Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Parkside Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.05% or 20,942 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 66,500 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 was bought by HELLMAN PETER S. $122,110 worth of stock was bought by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.28 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 7,795 shares to 9,376 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 32,199 shares and now owns 48,583 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.08% above currents $137.78 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

