Partnervest Advisory Services Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) as Shares Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.45. About 222,712 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 109,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The hedge fund held 404,958 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 295,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 1.09 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

More notable recent Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Frank’s International NV (NYSE:FI)? – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Frank’s International’s (NYSE:FI) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: The Fertittas Add To Their Red Rock Resorts Stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold FI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,545 are held by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd. Blackrock invested in 0% or 5.25 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 440,698 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 35,849 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The stated it has 47,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,352 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn, a California-based fund reported 44,710 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 3.53M shares. Seabridge Advisors Llc holds 0.12% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) or 56,450 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). 7.38 million are held by Nordea Inv Management. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 60,732 shares. 6,452 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Moreover, Zeke Advsr has 0.23% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 404,958 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,897 shares to 3,357 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,009 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 804 are held by Vista Cap Prtn Inc. Vanguard holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30.93M shares. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,415 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co invested in 1.22% or 7,343 shares. Goelzer Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,026 shares. Allen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.79% or 67,985 shares in its portfolio. 6 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Wallington Asset Limited Com reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest holds 586 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 1.74% or 12,768 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 8,863 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio.