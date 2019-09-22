Partnervest Advisory Services Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $327,484; Valuation Rose; U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Shareholder Ariel Investments Lifted Position by $25.64 Million

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 11.97M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.07M, up from 9.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 2.88 million shares traded or 40.05% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,799 shares to 916,702 shares, valued at $73.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 31,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 47,970 shares. Windsor accumulated 0.33% or 5,188 shares. Sather Finance Group reported 275,366 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 2.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 85,792 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management Limited holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 265,800 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,217 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 2.23% or 151,006 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,605 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 65,841 are owned by Richard C Young Company. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). A D Beadell Counsel holds 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,120 shares. Punch And Associate Mgmt Inc accumulated 57,095 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 418,512 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Co. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

