Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $354,220; Manchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $413,630 as Market Value Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 326 shares. Westwood Management Il has 10.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,270 shares. 582 were reported by Marble Harbor Counsel. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark State Bank And Trust holds 7,494 shares. Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Investment Management owns 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,049 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dubuque Natl Bank & reported 1,374 shares stake. The New York-based Cap Assoc has invested 2.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,196 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,216 shares to 8,459 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 48.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,364 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 7,167 shares to 89,119 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Great Lakes holds 52,044 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 2,395 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fincl Counselors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 553,405 shares. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Incorporated has 1.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Harbour Inv Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 15,359 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barnett Inc holds 0.11% or 2,025 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management owns 8,019 shares. Whitnell holds 0.01% or 247 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.