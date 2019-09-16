Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $327,484; Valuation Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Stock Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,505 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85 million, up from 116,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.93. About 7.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 291,725 shares to 8,275 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 316,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

